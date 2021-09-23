Julian Edelman reveals what he's rooting for when Patriots play Tom Brady

Edelman reveals what he's rooting for when Patriots play Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Like everyone else, Julian Edelman is very excited to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady make his return to Gillette Stadium next week and play the New England Patriots for the first time as an opponent.

The former Patriots wide receiver, who retired after the 2020 season, forged a strong relationship with Brady during their 11 years together in New England from 2009 through 2019.

What will Edelman be rooting for when the Patriots play Brady and the Buccaneers in a much-anticipated Week 4 matchup on "Sunday Night Football"? Where does his allegiance lie?

"To Foxboro, man," Edelman said in a Zoom call with reporters Thursday. "I hope Tom does great. I hope everyone stays healthy. I hope (Rob Gronkowski) does great. I hope it's just a high-scoring battle and maybe a little Mac (Jones) comes out. Who knows. We'll see."

Edelman was asked a similar question next, and he sort of pivoted at the end of his answer. It was understandable, though, because Edelman is now a member of the media as an analyst on Showtime's "Inside the NFL" program.

"I want the Patriots to win. But I also want them to do well, Gronk and Tom, so we'll see " he said. "I'm in the media now, I'm an analyst, I can't be taking sides right now. For the integrity of the art of the analyst, I'm going to take the fifth on that one actually because I'll have to see how both perform and then I'll break it down afterward and give my opinions."

Watch both answers in the video below:

Julian Edelman reveals who he's rooting for in next week's highly-anticipated Patriots-Buccaneers game... 🥁🥁🥁 pic.twitter.com/gLYxcraYpk — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 23, 2021

The Patriots will honor Edelman's contributions to the franchise during a special ceremony at halftime of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman admitted he's not sure if he'll be in Foxboro for Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.