Julian Edelman reveals bold Patriots bet while celebrating win over Steelers

Not many people believed in the New England Patriots entering the 2022 NFL season. But Julian Edelman apparently is one of them -- and he put his money where his mouth is.

The former Patriots wide receiver shared a screenshot Sunday on social media revealing that he bet $25,000 on his old team to go over its 8.5 win total this season. Needless to say, he was excited to see New England pick up its first regular-season win Sunday by edging the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14.

Edelman's belief in the Patriots isn't surprising considering he spent all of his 12 NFL seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowl titles while becoming one of the most productive wide receivers in franchise history.

This isn't Edelman's first bold bet on the Patriots, either: He put down $50,000 on his former club to reach the Super Bowl (and $50,000 on Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC) at the beginning of the 2021 postseason.

That bet failed spectacularly, with the Patriots getting demolished by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round and the Bucs falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

After watching New England's offense flounder against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, you could argue Edelman's faith in the 2022 Patriots was misplaced. But Bill Belichick's club made progress Sunday in Pittsburgh, improving to 1-1 ahead of a matchup with the dangerous Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

You can be sure Edelman will be rooting for the Patriots in that game and throughout the season -- especially since he has money on the line.