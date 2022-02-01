Julian Edelman responds on Twitter to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

There may be no player who had a tighter bond to Tom Brady than Julian Edelman — though, surely, Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker are up there.

It came as little surprise that Edelman was quick to react on Twitter, both to the initial reports on Saturday that Brady would retire and the official announcement from Brady on Tuesday. Edelman Drew up a logo to celebrate Brady’s Patriots tenure. On Saturday, he also shared a few quick thoughts to honor Brady — and their friendship.

Here’s a look at what Edelman posted to Twitter. Surely, Brady and Edelman have had a lot more to say to each other in private.

Can’t a guy thank another guy for the memories without everyone thinking he’s retiring!? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022

