Julian Edelman responds on Twitter to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julian Edelman
    Julian Edelman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There may be no player who had a tighter bond to Tom Brady than Julian Edelman — though, surely, Rob Gronkowski and Wes Welker are up there.

It came as little surprise that Edelman was quick to react on Twitter, both to the initial reports on Saturday that Brady would retire and the official announcement from Brady on Tuesday. Edelman Drew up a logo to celebrate Brady’s Patriots tenure. On Saturday, he also shared a few quick thoughts to honor Brady — and their friendship.

Here’s a look at what Edelman posted to Twitter. Surely, Brady and Edelman have had a lot more to say to each other in private.

Awesome stuff.

List

NFL fans lost their minds when Tom Brady's retirement announcement completely omitted the Patriots

Recommended Stories