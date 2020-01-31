Two can play the Tom Brady social media game.

The New England Patriots quarterback caused a frenzy Thursday by posting a cryptic black-and-white photo to social media of himself walking into (or was it out of?) Gillette Stadium.

Considering Brady will become a free agent March 18, social media appropriately freaked out about what subliminal message the 42-year-old was trying to send.

Enter Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who inserted himself into the conversation Friday with the following update on his Instagram story:

Julian Edelman

Translation: Edelman isn't ready to let Brady go in free agency.

Edelman probably will play some role in Brady's decision: The 33-year-old California native is one of Brady's closest friends and was by far his most trusted target on the Rob Gronkowski-less Patriots last season.

So, will Edelman's boom box ploy work for Brady like it did for John Cusack with Diane Court in "Say Anything..."?

It may come down to whether Brady finds a worthy NFL suitor elsewhere.

Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady's cryptic tweet with Instagram plea originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston