Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady movie trailer with retirement joke

Will Tom Brady be officially retired when his new movie drops?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the subject of a road-trip comedy titled "80 for Brady," which features actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field and comes out Feb. 3, 2023. The film's first official trailer came out Thursday.

Brady, who reunited with former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to film a few scenes for the movie, shared the trailer on his Instagram page, as well. That opened the door for Edelman to chime in with a joke about Brady's NFL future.

Instagram/@tombrady

"#80forBrady will also be the title of the doc made about Tom's retirement," Edelman quipped, suggesting that the 45-year-old quarterback still has a few more decades in him.

Brady's health and wellness company, TB12 Sports, got in on the fun by responding that Brady is "just getting started."

Brady did retire in February before changing his mind and returning for a 23rd NFL season, so we wouldn't be surprised if he called it quits after this season. Many thought Brady would retire years ago, however, and his recent divorce from his wife, Gisele Bundchen has prompted speculation that he'll be more open to continue playing in 2023.

The Bucs have also won two in a row to improve to 5-5 in 2022, and Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians recently noticed that Brady "smiled at practice ... for the first time all season." But Brady still has plenty of work to do if he wants Tampa Bay to still be playing in early February.