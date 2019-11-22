Julian Edelman responds to Antonio Brown-to-Patriots rumor with company line

Julian Edelman apparently took notes from Tom Brady's interview Thursday night.

The morning after Brady deflected a question about Antonio Brown's possible return to the New England Patriots, Edelman was asked about the same subject Friday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

Specifically: Is there any part of you that wants to see Brown back in a Patriots uniform this season?

"I don't make personnel decisions," Edelman said, via WEEI.com. "My focus is entirely on the Dallas Cowboys."

"We've got a huge game this week, this is a team that is playing very well and is a team you don't get to see. This is America's team. Everyone grew up either loving or hating the Cowboys. So, that's where my focus is at."

Edelman's answer is right in line with that of his quarterback, who has repeatedly said that personnel decisions aren't up to him when asked about Brown or any other player with reported ties to the Patriots.

Brown spent just over two weeks as Edelman's teammate earlier this season before New England released him in September. The free-agent wide receiver -- whom the NFL is investigating for multiple allegations of sexual assault -- drummed up speculation about a Patriots return with a recent "apology" to team owner Robert Kraft on social media.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran is reporting the Patriots have no interest in bringing Brown back, though.

In any case, Edelman insists he's just keeping his head down -- to the point where he'll probably hear about any Patriots transaction just like the rest of us.

"I think that's the only way I find out," Edelman said when asked if he's ever learned about team news on social media. "We've got a department that handles that, and they do what's best for the team in their eyes, and we kind of just go out and play."

"There's been plenty of times when you look at the ticker and go, 'Oh, we signed that guy. Cool.' "

