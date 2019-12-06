Julian Edelman recalls first time Tom Brady yelled at him: 'No hard feelings'

There's been much speculation about what Tom Brady might be yapping about to his offensive teammates on the sideline when they aren't playing up to par.

Brady's right-hand man, Julian Edelman, provided a little insight into the sideline conversations Friday morning and recalled the first time the New England Patriots quarterback snapped at him.

"The first day I got here, I remember I ran a route during OTAs, dropped a ball, and I had Tom yelling at me and I am literally 22 years old, been watching this guy win Super Bowls crapping my pants, thinking like, ‘Oh my God.' It is just one of those things you have to deal with," Edelman said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show Friday. "There's no hard feelings, it's just football. I think a lot of guys know that, most guys know that. He's played enough football where he sees things a certain way and if he feels like he has to get a fire going under someone's butt, that is what you have to do. That's football."

After that rather jarring encounter with Brady in his younger years, Edelman now tries to help the younger guys that are in the same position he was.

"If you see a guy is taking it too much, and that isn't just Tom, this is football," Edelman said. "When you are younger, you don't really understand. We're not playing against Louisiana-Lafayette in a makeup game where you're about to play in a bowl game, this is the National Football League and sometimes those things happen. You do go up to those guys and you tell them, ‘Hey, he is just trying to get the best out of you. You can go two ways from here: you can either tank it, or you can go and fuel off of it."

Edelman certainly has fueled off of Brady's sometimes harsh comments. The wide receiver has 581 receptions for 6,305 yards and 35 touchdowns in his NFL career -- all with the Patriots. He'll likely add to that total Sunday afternoon when the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

