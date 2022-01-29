Julian Edelman reacts to Tom Brady's reported retirement with heartfelt tweet

Edelman reacts to Brady's reported retirement with heartfelt tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of Tom Brady's favorite targets was one of the first to chime in amid news the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is retiring.

Here's what former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted minutes after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Brady is stepping away from the NFL:

Brady and Edelman made plenty of memories together over 12 seasons as Patriots teammates. The duo combined to win three Super Bowl titles while Edelman amassed 620 receptions and 6,822 receiving yards, transforming from a seventh-round draft pick to one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history.

Edelman suggested earlier this week he had a feeling Brady might call it quits, and it appears the 44-year-old will join Edelman in retirement one year after Edelman ended his career following the 2021 campaign.