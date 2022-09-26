Julian Edelman reacts to Tom Brady's rare long run in Bucs-Packers

Edelman reacts to Brady's long, penalty-negated run in Bucs-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's still got it. Kind of.

Late in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 matchup with the Packers, Brady evaded Green Bay's pass rush and lumbered 18 yards for what looked like a first down.

Alas, what would have been Brady's longest run since 2007 was negated by an offensive holding penalty. But the 45-year-old's impressive display of (relative) athleticism still got a rise out of viewers -- one of which was an old friend.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacted to Brady's scramble with a fitting GIF for the "Clydesdale."

Edelman saw plenty of Brady gallops during his 12 seasons as the QB's teammate in New England, but it's pretty remarkable that Brady can still pick up (hypothetical) chunk gains on the ground at age 45 -- even if he'd prefer not to.

"I can turn a 40-yard gain into 18 better than anyone in the NFL," Brady joked when asked about his run after the game "... If I'm running it, it's usually not a good thing."

If there's one play that Brady wants back from Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers, however, it's probably the last one. After converting a touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 18 seconds remaining, Brady and the offense drew a delay of game penalty on the 2-point conversion attempt, pushing them back to the 7-yard line.

Brady's subsequent pass to Gage fell incomplete, allowing Green Bay to escape with the victory.

"Just a bad execution,” Brady said. "It’s really what it is. Bad execution on offense at a time where we needed good execution and we didn’t get it."