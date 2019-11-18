Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' win over Eagles with perfect tweet

Julian Edelman delivered the knockout punch during the Patriots' 17-10 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

The Pats wide receiver and former Kent State quarterback tossed New England's only touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter. It's the first time a Patriot not named Tom Brady has led the team in touchdown passes in a game during the Brady era.

Edelman reacted to the victory with a perfect tweet after the game, channeling his inner Rocky Balboa.

"Going in one more round when you don't think you can. That's what makes all the difference in your life." Boxing 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/fSnYrjJjMV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 18, 2019

No. 11 finished with five receptions and 53 yards to go along with the TD through the air.

Next up for the Patriots (9-2) is a matchup vs. the Cowboys (6-4) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

