Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots’ abysmal first half with spot-on tweet

Everything went in the Buffalo Bills’ direction during the first half of the wild-card game against the New England Patriots.

Josh Allen threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards. Buffalo totaled 300 yards in the first half and even had 128 rushing yards — Devin Singletary had 58 yards and two scores. Mac Jones threw for 106 yards and an interception, while the rush attack was held to 33 yards.

The Bills finished the half with a 27-3 score and entered the second half of the game all the momentum. Julian Edelman, who bet $100,000 that the Patriots would make the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a tweet that resonated with all Patriots fans.

All Patriots fans are with on this, Julian.

List