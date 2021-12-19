Julian Edelman reacts to Mac Jones' struggles with simple tweet

Edelman reacts to Mac Jones' struggles with simple tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has been everything the New England Patriots hoped he'd be this season, but the rookie quarterback's inexperience showed in Saturday night's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones finished the first half with an interception and opened the second half with another. After the second pick, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman weighed in on Jones' struggles with a simple tweet.

"Rookie pains," the three-time Super Bowl champion wrote.

Rookie pains — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 19, 2021

We haven't seen many of those pains from Jones this season, especially during the Patriots' seven-game win streak. The 23-year-old threw only two interceptions over that span and hadn't thrown multiple picks in a game since Sept. 26 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Nevertheless, Edelman's two-word reaction perfectly summed up what we were all thinking after the rookie's miscues. Jones will look to simply put those picks in the rearview mirror and continue what otherwise has been an impressive debut season.