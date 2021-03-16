Julian Edelman reacts to Hunter Henry joining Patriots with hilarious Bill Belichick meme

Edelman reacts to Hunter Henry joining Patriots with hilarious Belichick meme originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' massive spending spree in NFL free agency this week has drawn reactions from all corners of the sports world.

Whether it's the media, fans, several Patriots players and even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, nearly everyone has weighed in on New England's abundance of moves.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman jumped into the action Tuesday by reacting to news of the team agreeing to sign free agent tight end Hunter Henry with a fresh take on a classic meme featuring head coach Bill Belichick.

Check it out in the post below:

Belichick sipping some orange juice at the 2015 NFL Owners Meetings has become one of the best Boston sports memes, and Edelman's take on it is pretty clever.

The Patriots are definitely throwing a TE party next season after signing the two top tight ends on the free agent market in Henry and Jonnu Smith. Henry agreed to a three-year deal worth $37.5 million and Smith agreed to a four-year contract worth $50 million, per multiple reports.

New England had the fewest receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns among tight ends during the 2020 campaign. Those totals should improve quite a bit next season.