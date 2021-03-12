Julian Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message

Edelman reacts to Cam Newton's Patriots contract with Instagram message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back veteran quarterback Cam Newton for another year, and at least one of the team's wide receivers is excited about this news.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacted to Newton's one-year contract with the following Instagram story posted Friday morning:

Julian Edelman's Instagram Story

Newton's deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth "close to $14 million" with incentives.

Edelman missed the Patriots' last nine games of the 2020 NFL season because of a knee injury. He played only five games with Newton, including a Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks during which the veteran wideout tallied eight receptions for 179 yards.

The 34-year-old wideout reportedly wants to play in 2021, but it's unknown how healthy his knee will be when the season arrives.