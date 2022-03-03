Julian Edelman’s reaction to seeing his clone at the NFL combine is too funny

Julian Edelman appears to like what he’s seeing from Slade Bolden, the receiver who compared himself to Edelman at the NFL combine on Wednesday.

Bolden, an Alabama slot receiver, is almost farcically suited for the New England Patriots for many of the reasons we just mentioned. He’s also special teams contributor, he played for former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien, he threw for a touchdown at Alabama, and he roomed with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones when he was at Alabama.

All those things seem to have drawn Julian Edelman’s attention, with the receiver posting a funny meme on Twitter with his face photoshopped on top of a GIF of Bill Belichick (at the NFL combine).

That’s awesome. Another first down for Edelman.

