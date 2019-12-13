Julian Edelman questionable, Tom Brady off injury report

Tom Brady said earlier this week he needed some extra treatment for his right elbow, which landed him on the injury report.

It must have worked, as he’s off the report now.

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, Brady’s no longer listed on the injury report, meaning he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who didn’t practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and today with knee and shoulder issues, goes into the game with the traditional questionable designation.

Also questionable for the Patriots are linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (concussion), center Ted Karras (knee), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle), and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (shoulder), all of whom were limited Friday.