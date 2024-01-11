Julian Edelman posts epic tribute to former Patriots coach Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's an emotional time for Patriots fans and former/current players as the franchise and head coach Bill Belichick agreed to mutually part ways on Thursday.

"I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said at a joint press conference with team owner Robert Kraft.

Tons of tributes for Belichick have been pouring in from former players on social media, with many of them calling him the greatest coach in NFL history.

Julian Edelman posted a fantastic video on Instagram highlighting his special relationship with Belichick and several of the best moments they had together.

Check it out below:

Edelman was selected by Belichick in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was a quarterback in college at Kent State, but he made his mark in Foxboro as a wide receiver and kick/punt returner.

Edelman went on to play 11 seasons in New England and was an important part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. He was even named Super Bowl LIII MVP after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in February of 2019.