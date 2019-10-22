Julian Edelman posts awesome Tom Brady 'Top Gun' movie poster after win vs. Jets

One of the coolest parts of every New England Patriots win is the celebratory social media post from Julian Edelman, and the wide receiver's Week 7 photo didn't disappoint.

Edelman posted a "Top Gun" movie poster featuring himself and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (in place of actor Tom Cruise) following New England's convincing 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Edelman entered Week 7 with back-to-back 100-yard games, and he tallied seven receptions for 47 yards against the Jets. In fairness to Edelman, the Patriots didn't need him to dominate because just about every aspect of their overall performance was impressive.

New England's defense stole the show again, forcing six turnovers and causing Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to admit to seeing ghosts in the first half.

Up next for Edelman and the Patriots is a Week 8 matchup Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

