Julian Edelman has perfect reaction to Tom Brady’s broadcasting career

Tom Brady has already secured a career path for life after the NFL.

The 44-year-old will continue to play for the foreseeable future, and then he will be the lead analyst for FOX Sports after retiring, along with being an ambassador for the company. Brady will accumulate a whopping $375 million over the course of 10 years — which is more than he’s earned his entire career with NFL paychecks.

Brady has one year on contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by an offseason to decide whether or not he’s going to continue playing. Julian Edelman reacted to the news of Brady being a broadcaster and he doesn’t believe Brady the analyst is coming anytime soon.

Brady will be 45 at the start of the 2022 season.

List