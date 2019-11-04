Julian Edelman passes Troy Brown on Patriots all-time receptions list

Through Julian Edelman's first four NFL seasons, he had a grand total of just 69 catches over 48 games.

But after Welker signed a two-year contract with Denver in 2013, Edelman stepped up and became one of Tom Brady's most trusted receivers. And now Welker is the only Patriot with more career catches than Edelman.

With 10 receptions against the Ravens Sunday night, Edelman passed Troy Brown to move into second place on the franchise's all-time receptions list.

RECEPTIONS 1. Wes Welker 672 2. Julian Edelman 562 3. Troy Brown 557 4. Stanley Morgan 534 5. Rob Gronkowski 521

Sunday's 10-catch effort was the 11th time in Edelman's career that he finished a game with double-digit receptions (8 in regular season, 3 in playoffs). Unfortunately for the Patriots, he also had a crucial fumble which Marlon Humphrey scooped up and returned 70 yards for a Ravens touchdown.

Edelman now ranks second in the NFL this season with 63 receptions, trailing only Michael Thomas of the Saints.

