Julian Edelman, other NFL stars react to Mac Jones' 'Griddy' dance at Pro Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    American football player
  • Julian Edelman
    Julian Edelman
    American football player
  • Chandler Jones
    Chandler Jones
    All-American college football player, defensive lineman, defensive end

Edelman, current NFL stars react to Mac Jones' 'Griddy' dance at Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones provided one of the best moments of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday by doing the "Griddy" dance in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of the AFC's win over the NFC.

Jones picked up a chunk of yards on a third-down scramble, and despite the referees blowing the play dead, the rookie QB kept going all the way to the end zone, where he did the "Griddy".

Here's a look at the hilarious scene:

Jones' moves generated plenty of buzz on social media, with lots of current and former NFL players weighing in, including many of his Patriots teammates.

Here's a roundup of that player reaction on Twitter:

Recommended Stories