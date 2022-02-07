Julian Edelman, other NFL stars react to Mac Jones' 'Griddy' dance at Pro Bowl

Edelman, current NFL stars react to Mac Jones' 'Griddy' dance at Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones provided one of the best moments of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday by doing the "Griddy" dance in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of the AFC's win over the NFC.

Jones picked up a chunk of yards on a third-down scramble, and despite the referees blowing the play dead, the rookie QB kept going all the way to the end zone, where he did the "Griddy".

Here's a look at the hilarious scene:

Jones' moves generated plenty of buzz on social media, with lots of current and former NFL players weighing in, including many of his Patriots teammates.

Here's a roundup of that player reaction on Twitter:

Different kind of New England Gritty https://t.co/Ger5JX5iOe — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 7, 2022

"You wouldn't even think he'd try to do something like that."@Joe_MainMixon loved @MacJones_10 Griddy ðŸ˜‚



ðŸ’»: #SBOpeningNight live on NFL Twitter pic.twitter.com/zwz1Qmwb4J — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2022

Ja'Marr Chase asked to grade Mac Jones' "Griddy" celebration at the Pro Bowl: "His Gritty wasn't too bad. I'll give him a 6, 6.5. Almost 7." — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) February 7, 2022

Also became a Big Mac Jones fan this weekend lol .. the Griddy was the cherry on top ðŸ˜‚ — â™›Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) February 7, 2022