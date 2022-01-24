Julian Edelman, other former Patriot teammates react to Tom Brady's performance vs. Rams

How former teammates reacted to Tom Brady's performance vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Allegiances between Tom Brady and many of his former New England Patriots teammates remain strong.

Brady had far from his strongest game over the course of a 30-27 loss to Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but still instrumental in leading the team back from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game before losing on a last second field goal.

Several of Brady's teammates, including ones who were alongside for a comeback from a very similar deficit once upon a time, took note of what transpired in the second half on Sunday.

Julian Edelman

The retired wideout was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic plays of New England's comeback from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and it would appear as though his connection with Brady remains as strong as ever.

As soon as the Bucs cut into the 24-point deficit, you could immediately start to see the parallels from Brady's finest comeback, as Edelman did.

Bucs 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/6JWRdSubEZ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 23, 2022

Edelman declared "we're still in it" while watching the game live himself.

James White

Story continues

And Here we go! pic.twitter.com/yPZbweepmm — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 23, 2022

White caught a Super Bowl-record 14 passes from Brady in Super Bowl LI, not to mention the touchdown which set up a game-tying two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation and the game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

With White set to be a free agent, could Brady -- if he doesn't retire -- lure another one of his most trusted weapons south?

White also seems to have a knack for the coaching side of things, too, if he were to go that route.

A safety on kupp for the game? ðŸ§ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 23, 2022

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Mannn ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Jaâ€™Whaun BentleyðŸŽˆ (@NVBentley33) January 23, 2022

Joejuan Williams

Yoo this game wild lol — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) January 23, 2022

Williams and Bentley weren't teammates with Brady for long, but perhaps they saw enough of him on the defensive side of the ball in practice to know what the Rams were going through.

Josh Uche

The second-year linebacker was drafted after Brady left New England. As such, his allegiances appear to be with fellow pass rushers.

And of course, not all of Brady's former teammates were pulling for him against the Rams.

Antonio Brown