Is Julian Edelman one of the best Patriots players ever? Tom Brady thinks so

Julian Edelman came to the New England Patriots in 2009 as a seventh-round converted quarterback out of Kent State.

Now, he has the greatest quarterback of all time calling him one of the best players in team history.

When asked Monday morning about Edelman's strong performance against the Washington Redskins -- eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in New England's 33-7 win -- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave his wide receiver the ultimate compliment.

"He's one of the best players in the history of the franchise," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" in his weekly interview. "When you think of some of the great receivers we've had, Julian is right up there at the top."

That's no small statement, considering the Patriots have seven former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and have employed the likes of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Terry Glenn.

But the facts don't lie: Edelman ranks fourth in Patriots franchise history in receptions (528) and fifth in receiving yards (5,726) and should move further up that list if he continues playing.

The 33-year-old put up big numbers Sunday despite battling a painful rib injury, and earned Brady's appreciation in the process.

"We put a lot on Julian," Brady said. "Julian's a very smart player, very tough. He's mentally, physically tough. I mean, what he's gone through the last few weeks with his injury and then still just laying it on the line, even on that catch and run in the third quarter. ... He's an incredible player and incredible teammate."

Edelman, who leads the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards, has been a rock for Brady in the absence of Rob Gronkowski, and appears the bromance between QB and receiver is as strong as ever.

