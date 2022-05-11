Julian Edelman offers peek into what Tom Brady will look like with FOX Sports
Julian Edelman spent years catching passes from Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.
The wide receiver and the quarterback each wear the title of Super Bowl MVP.
So, leave it to Edelman to offer everyone a glance into what the GOAT will look like when he finally decides to retire and become the lead analyst on FOX Sports NFL games.
"When he retires" #BelieveItWhenISeeIt @TomBrady https://t.co/Pdd4RjGdj9 pic.twitter.com/ho85Mp3fT3
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 10, 2022
Classic.