For once, Julian Edelman sees an issue differently than Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was asked Friday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" how he feels about being mic'd up and if he has any sympathy for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who many believe was wrongly exposed last Monday night when ESPN aired him admitting he was "seeing ghosts" during a blowout loss to the Patriots.

Edelman's response:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I am not really concerned about it, and I don't really feel bad for him at all."

That settles that.

Darnold can find plenty of sympathy elsewhere. Brady indirectly supported the Jets QB on Monday, admitting he doesn't appreciate his "private" sideline conversations making the air when he's mic'd up.

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel was more direct, writing for NBC Sports Boston that ESPN and the NFL "embarrassed" Darnold by airing his vulnerable moment.

Darnold is taking things in stride, though. The 22-year-old said Thursday he will continue to be himself whether he's mic'd up or not and took full responsibility for his horrible play Monday night.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Julian Edelman has no sympathy for Sam Darnold after mic'd up incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston