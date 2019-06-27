Julian Edelman has no idea what Josh Gordon's future is with Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are doing everything they can to help Josh Gordon. But even as they keep close tabs on the suspended wide receiver, they're still unsure of his future.

That's what Julian Edelman insisted Wednesday on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast when asked about Gordon's situation.

"It's a life situation and you're pulling for him ... to get better," Edelman said. "And selfishly, I want him because he's a really good football player and he can help us.

"I don't know anything (about whether Gordon will be reinstated) going into it. Like, legit. Like, I've asked 30 people inside the organization and outside, ‘Do you know what's going to happen?' And no one knows not one thing.

"So, we're just kind of sitting and waiting to see what the circumstances are going to be with him because he'd be a really good tool to have. He balls."

Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy in December. There were reports he could apply for reinstatement this May, but there's no (public) indication he's done so, and the veteran wideout also didn't attend the Patriots' Super Bowl ring ceremony earlier this month.

Gordon has surfaced on social media and in workout videos with Brady, but it sounds like Edelman his Patriots teammates don't know any more than us what Gordon's future holds.

