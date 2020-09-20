An update on Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry’s injury status Week 2

As the New England Patriots get set for their Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, there are some notable injuries heading into Sunday night’s game. Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry will be battling injuries. Even so, they should both play, per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport.

Edelman is dealing with a knee injury while Harry is going into Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Both receivers were a huge part of the new England passing attack last week. Edelman recorded five catches for 57 yards against the Dolphins last week, including a 16-yard catch that was his longest of the afternoon.

For his part, Harry caught five passes for 39 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per reception.

The #Patriots should be at full strength against the #Seahawks tonight, as WR Julian Edelman (knee) and WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) both should play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020





It will be interesting to see if these injuries effect the receivers’ performance in a drastic way. In a tough game against Seattle on the road, having these two on the field could be a tremendous asset, and ease Newton into the flow of the game.

