The New England Patriots' latest trade already has its players' stamp of approval.

The Patriots reportedly are acquiring Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons, a move the veteran wide receiver confirmed on Twitter during a back-and-forth with New England quarterback Tom Brady.

But three more Patriots also welcomed Sanu to Foxboro with open arms: Devin and Jason McCourty, who both played college football with Sanu at Rutgers, and fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanu joins a strong Rutgers contingent in New England that also includes safety Duron Harmon and assistant coach Steve Belichick, who was a long-snapper for the Scarlet Knights during Sanu's final season there in 2011.

As for Edelman, he's likely happy to have another productive wide receiver to take the heat off him.

Sanu logged 33 catches for 313 yards in seven games for the Falcons following Tuesday's trade and bolsters wide receiver corps that could welcome back Josh Gordon and N'Keal Harry over the next few weeks.

UPDATE (10:54 a.m. ET): Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy has joined the Sanu welcome party on Twitter:

Story continues

I just woke up another damn Rutgers player 😂😂 I'm playin!! @dharm32 @McCourtyTwins @Mo_12_Sanu let's goooo! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 22, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Julian Edelman, McCourty twins are pumped about Patriots' Mohamed Sanu trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston