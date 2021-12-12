Julian Edelman loved seeing Josh Gordon's first touchdown since Patriots stint

Josh Gordon's first TD since Patriots stint had Edelman fired up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Gordon is trying to make the most of his latest NFL opportunity.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed with the Chiefs in September after being reinstated from an NFL suspension, played his ninth game with Kansas City on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And for the first time in two years, Gordon found the end zone, catching a one-yard screen pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter that put the Chiefs up 28-0.

It was Gordon's third catch of the season and his first touchdown grab since Week 1 of the 2019 season, when he and Tom Brady connected for a 20-yard strike in the New England Patriots' 33-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Julian Edelman was Gordon's teammate on that 2019 Patriots squad and was very excited to see the 30-year-old back in the end zone.

It's been a rough few years for Gordon, who missed all of the 2020 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The talented wideout led the NFL in receiving with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and revived his career with New England in 2018 -- 40 catches for 720 yards and three TDs -- but has missed a total of 85 games over nine-plus seasons due to repeated suspensions.

It's probably premature to declare Gordon "back" after his third reception in nine games, but it's no surprise his former teammates like Edelman are pleased to see Gordon on the field and making an impact.