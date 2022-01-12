Julian Edelman loved Bill Belichick's 'Top Gun' press conference attire

Edelman has great reaction to Belichick's press conference getup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick woke up feeling dangerous Wednesday, apparently.

The New England Patriots head coach showed up at his virtual press conference wearing a "Danger Zone" sweatshirt in a terrific nod to the 1986 classic "Top Gun."

Bill Belichick explains the origins of his "Danger Zone" sweatshirt.



â€¦Still no word on his excitement-level for Top Gun: Maverick though ðŸ¤·â€â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Q4IHqIo4ad — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 12, 2022

Belichick has always been a fan of hoodies, but this one certainly beats "Property of New England Patriots" in terms of style points.

Julian Edelman seemed to agree: The former Patriots wide receiver chimed in with a great response after seeing Belichick's sartorial selection on Twitter.

We'll assume Belichick is Maverick in Edelman's scenario, and perhaps Goose is Josh McDaniels, the Patriots' offensive coordinator and Belichick's wingman.

Belichick didn't offer much of an explanation for the hoodie choice -- "Something the players did a couple years ago," he mumbled -- but it was cool to see the Patriots head coach show a little personality ahead of New England's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.