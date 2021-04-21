Julian Edelman labels this playoff win as his favorite Patriots memory

Edelman labels this playoff win as his favorite Patriots memory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman's career with the New England Patriots included some of the most memorable games and moments in NFL history.

But what is his favorite memory as a Patriot?

Edelman joined the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take" and singled out one specific playoff win as his answer.

"I'd say my favorite memory would probably have to be when we went to Kansas City and won (the 2018 AFC Championship Game)," Edelman said.

"Just the sheer fact that my generation of Patriots -- we never won on the road in the playoffs. That was our first task on the road (in the 2018 playoffs). We got beat in Denver twice by Denver (in the 2013 and 2015 AFC title games) -- close games, last plays of the game -- and to go into Kansas City, which, that place gets rocking and that team was a really good team. To go in there and get that win against the odds of that game, it was special. That's a special one. The flight home -- those are what you're going to miss, the flights. That was a fun game.”

Edelman played a huge role in that playoff victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He made several clutch receptions, including two on 3rd-and-long plays during the game-winning drive in overtime.

Edelman totaled seven receptions for 96 yards on 10 targets in New England's 37-31 win.

Two weeks later, Edelman helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl LIII triumph over the Los Angeles Rams in which he was named MVP.