Julian Edelman will join the media with HBO’s ‘Inside the NFL’

Julian Edelman may have retired from the NFL, but he seems ready to get back to work. The former New England Patriots receiver is taking a gig with HBO’s “Inside the NFL,” among other media endeavors.

His production company, Coast Productions, is going to team with Viacom.

“We’re gonna make movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Speaking of which, I’m also joining the legendary cast at @insidetheNFL,” Edelman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see what role Edelman takes at HBO — and whether he might join the legions of former Patriots (like Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Matt Cassel, Scott Zolak, Jermaine Wiggins and Rob Ninkovich, among others) who are NFL analysts on TV and radio.

Naturally, Edelman’s announcement featured a fun video, clearly produced by his production company, Here’s a look at what they put together.

It’s likely he’ll be excellent.