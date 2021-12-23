Julian Edelman has interesting theory on Bill Belichick's apology to media

Edelman has interesting theory on Belichick's recent apology to media originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened his Monday press conference in surprising fashion.

He made an apology to the media for being not very forthcoming after Saturday night's Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," Belichick said. "You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough.

"I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped.

"So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game."

There was plenty of reaction to Belichick's apology, and one of the most interesting -- and funniest, for that matter -- came from one of his former players, Julian Edelman.

“You know what, I guess, my dad told me people soften up a little bit when you get older,” Edelman said. “You get a little more wisdom, you start being a nicer guy. Maybe that’s happening. What is he 70 now?”

Edelman was quick to point out he doesn't think Belichick is getting soft, but his overall point was certainly interesting.

Check out Edelman's entire take on Belichick's apology in the Pardon My Take video below:

Nobody knows Bill Belichick more than @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/dzq0lzX8qD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 22, 2021

We'll see how Belichick is feeling after Sunday's pivotal Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The winner of this weekend's matchup will be in first place in the AFC East with just two games remaining in the regular season.