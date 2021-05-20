Julian Edelman has interesting take on Patriots' QB competition

Newton or Jones? Edelman shares take on Pats' QB competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few NFL training camp storylines will be more intriguing than the New England Patriots' competition at the quarterback position.

If Cam Newton can hold his own this summer, it's fair to assume Bill Belichick will give the veteran QB the keys to the offense in Week 1. After all, he committed to Newton as the Patriots' starter even after drafting Mac Jones in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perry: Why Brian Hoyer's addition should benefit Mac Jones

But if Jones outperforms Newton in camp, Belichick will have a difficult decision to make. The Alabama product is considered one of the most NFL-ready QBs in the 2021 draft class.

While Julian Edelman won't be in Foxboro to watch the two quarterbacks compete for the starting job, the recently-retired Patriots wide receiver is looking forward to the battle. He weighed in on Newton vs. Jones during a recent episode of The Michael Irvin Podcast.

“Cam works hard. Now we gotta see if he can work smart, in the right areas, and if he does that he’s gonna give himself an opportunity to do well," Edelman told Irvin.

"You know but, he’s also gonna have to beat out the young gun. Cause the young gun is there, little Mac Attack. This kid, you know, that’s a first-round draft pick, that’s like a real first-round draft pick.”

Maybe not the juiciest take, but it's worth noting Edelman says Newton has to beat out Jones for the starting gig and not the other way around. The "Mac Attack" nickname also shows Edelman thinks pretty highly of the 15th overall pick.

Curran: What Hoyer signing means for Newton's Patriots future

As of now, it looks like Newton will be given every opportunity to be the Patriots' starter in 2021. However, New England's QB situation got even murkier when Brian Hoyer was signed earlier this week. He joins Newton, Jones, and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' current quarterback depth chart.

