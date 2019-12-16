Julian Edelman injury: Patriots WR reportedly dealing with tendon issue in knee

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman played through injury in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and with the benefit of hindsight, he probably shouldn't have suited up.

Edelman was listed as questionable to play against the Bengals when Friday's final Week 15 injury report was released. He missed Wednesday's practice and was limited in both Thursday's and Friday's sessions with knee/shoulder ailments.

The 33-year-old wideout didn't look anywhere close to his normal self Sunday. He was targeted only five times and tallied two receptions for nine yards. Edelman arguably has been the Patriots' most valuable offensive player this season, and he entered Week 15 having caught at least six passes with 90-plus yards in each of the last three games. He leads the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's also played in all 14 games so far.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Sunday's performance wasn't encouraging, though. NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported before kickoff that Edelman is dealing with a tendon issue in his knee.

I reported pregame that Julian Edelman was dealing with a tendon issue in his left knee. Watching him, he looks ponderous with his movements, lacking that usual quick burst. Maybe he can loosen it up but he spent more time in warmups than usual and it hasn't helped early. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 15, 2019

Story continues

Julian Edelman played just 40 snaps yesterday, catching 2 of his 5 targets for 9 yards. His rest on Wednesday wasn't about load management; it was - as I reported - about that tendon in the left leg. It's a painful injury and it's limiting. That's why he didn't look like himself. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 16, 2019

Edelman, to his credit, wasn't interested in making excuses after the win.

Julian Edelman says "everyone is dealing with something." The #Patriots most consistent playmaker this year clearly slowed today by a tendon issue in his left leg. Shorter turnaround with the #Bills game Saturday afternoon. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 15, 2019

The Patriots should strongly consider sitting Edelman over the final two weeks of the regular season. They have zero chance at winning the Super Bowl if Edelman is not healthy enough to be a reliable postseason target. Brady targets Edelman so often during clutch situations in playoff games -- just look at Super Bowl LIII when the veteran wideout won MVP -- and without him, this team could be a one-and-done in January.

The defending Super Bowl champs still have goals to accomplish before the end of the regular season. They can check one off the list Saturday by beating the Buffalo Bills to secure the AFC East title. Edelman's health should be a bigger priority, though, given his enormous importance to an offense that could look very, very ugly without his presence.

Julian Edelman injury: Patriots WR reportedly dealing with tendon issue in knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston