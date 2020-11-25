Julian Edelman injury: Bill Belichick gives positive update on Patriots WR

Julian Edelman injury: Bill Belichick gives positive update on Pats WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Julian Edelman remains on injured reserve with a knee injury, but there's still a chance the New England Patriots wide receiver returns to game action during the 2020 NFL season.

What's the latest update on the 34-year-old veteran's status?

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sounded fairly optimistic in his video press conference Wednesday.

“I think Julian’s definitely headed in the right direction,” Belichick explained. “I spoke to him, and he’s feeling better every day, confident, stronger.

"We’ll just take it day by day. When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there. We don’t want to rush it or put him out there and then there’s a setback and then we run out of time. When he’s ready, he’ll be back out there. I know he’s working very hard to get back out there as soon as he can. We’ll just take that day by day and see when we all think the time is right.”

Edelman is eligible to return from injured reserve. He's missed the last four games. Belichick said in late October that he didn't think it was a season-ending situation for Edelman.

The Patriots offense has gone through its ups and downs in Edelman's absence. Jakobi Meyers has stepped up to fill the No. 1 wide receiver void, but second-year wideout N'Keal Harry has failed to make much of an impact. Damiere Byrd gave an awesome Week 11 performance versus the Houston Texans, but he's been pretty inconsistent this season. The Patriots still are getting very little offensive production from tight ends, too.

A healthy Edelman would be a much-needed boost to the Patriots offense as the team enters the final quarter of the regular season. New England has almost no room for error over the remaining six games if it's going to reach the AFC playoffs.