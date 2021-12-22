Julian Edelman has hilarious response to a brutal burn on Twitter

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had a productive NFL career. With 6.822 receiving yards and 620 receptions in an 11-year career, he was an integral part of the Patriots offense.

Even as his playing days are behind him, he is still generating buzz, particularly in the Twittersphere. Edelman responded to a tweet from a Chicago beat reporter that compared the wide receiver with Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp. Kupp is having a monster season, recording 122 receptions for 1,625 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Edelman responded to the comparison accordingly, reminding the reporter that he has three Super Bowl rings.

😘💍💍💍 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 22, 2021

From an important player on the Patriots offense to an important follow for Twitter comedy, Edelman can do it all.

