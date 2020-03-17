Julian Edelman has heartfelt Twitter reaction to Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Tom Brady officially announced Tuesday he's leaving the New England Patriots after a historic 20-year career with the franchise, and reaction to this news has been pouring in from throughout the NFL world.

This includes Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who posted a tweet late Tuesday morning with a photo of he and Brady, along with the word "Family."

The close relationship between Brady and Edelman has been well-documented, and just a few weeks ago they attended a Syracuse men's basketball game together.

These two players also are one of the most successful QB-WR tandems in recent NFL history. Brady has been Edelman's quarterback during the 33-year-old wideout's entire pro career, which began with the 2009 campaign. Together, they won three Super Bowl titles, and their connection in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams was pivotal to New England's sixth championship. Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards versus a very good Rams defense. Edelman also made one of the craziest receptions in the Patriots' epic comeback from 28-3 down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Who will be throwing to Edelman as the Patriots' starting quarterback next season? Right now, the favorite is Jarrett Stidham, who was a rookie in 2019.

