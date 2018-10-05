Julian Edelman is happy to beat a team, “especially the Colts”

Julian Edelman is back, playing in his first regular-season game since 2016. And he was happy to be back and to get a win. He seemed to take extra pleasure in the team against which the victory came.

“I remember when I tore my ACL [in August 2017] and I was sitting back and during the rehab, you’re just sitting there and can’t wait to run out of that tunnel,” Edelman told reporters after the 38-24 victory. “So it was great to get to be able to play with the fellas, it was awesome to get the team win. Obviously we could do a lot better but anytime you go ahead and beat a team in the conference, it’s always great, especially the Colts. We’ll leave it at that.”

Especially the Colts.

Yes, nearly four years after #Delfategate, the Patriots still have plenty of animosity for the team that instigated the controversy. Even with a different G.M. and a different head coach, the not-warm-and-fuzzy feelings remain.

The Patriots’ official Twitter account even got in on the act, sending out a one-word message — unrivaled. It’s a reference to the declaration from Colts G.M. Chris Ballard, in the wake of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spurning the Colts, that “the rivalry is back on.”

Thanks to Edelman, it isn’t. His seven catches for 57 yards don’t jumped off the stat sheet, but having him working the underneath zones surely helped open up the rest of the offense, paving the way for nearly 40 points.

And get ready for even more from Edelman, apparently.

“I feel like I’m the best me right now,” Edelman said. “I’m living my best life.”

What could be better? He’s back. He’s playing. And the Patriots beat an opponent. Especially the Colts.