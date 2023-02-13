Julian Edelman had strong reaction to Eagles' penalty late in Super Bowl loss

Edelman had strong reaction to Eagles' penalty late in Super Bowl loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes giving an amazing performance on an injured ankle to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII is what many people will remember from Sunday's championship game.

But for many others, including fans in Philadelphia, the lasting image from the matchup probably will be the controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

The Philly defensive back was a little physical with Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a third-and-8 from the 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter. Mahomes' pass to Smith-Schuster was overthrown, incomplete and didn't even look catchable.

Patriots' Super Bowl ties in 2023 highlight team's brutal schedule

But the referees determined Bradberry held Smith-Schuster. The result was a four-yard penalty, an automatic first down and an almost guaranteed victory for the Chiefs. Kansas City ran out most of the clock, kicked a 27-yard field goal and won 38-35.

The penalty drew intense reaction and debate on social media. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles and Super Bowl LIII MVP, didn't like the call.

It was a great game, but some people feel they were robbed of a potentially amazing ending.

If that penalty isn't called, the Chiefs likely kick a field goal and the Eagles offense would've had around a minute to get the tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, the Eagles had eight seconds to pull off a miracle and weren't able to do it.

Bradberry, to his credit, admitted after the game that he committed a penalty. But it was super close and easily could have gone uncalled. Either way, it will remain a great source of frustration for Eagles fans for a long time.