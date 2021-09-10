Julian Edelman had simple reaction to Tom Brady's latest comeback win

Edelman had simple reaction to Tom Brady's latest comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had seen and lived this script before.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball back trailing the Dallas Cowboys 29-28 with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's NFL season opener at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady had enough time on the clock and a timeout in his pocket. The odds of him leading the Bucs to at least field goal range were pretty high. After all, we've seen the 44-year-old quarterback do this so many times throughout his legendary 22-year career.

"Is there anyone else you would want with a minute and some change, (one timeout), other than the GOAT?" Edelman said in an Instagram story post right before Brady began his game-winning drive.

After Brady led the Bucs into Cowboys territory and kicker Ryan Succop converted a 36-yard field to goal to secure a 31-29 victory, Edelman reacted on Twitter with a single emoji.

🐐 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 10, 2021

Edelman is now retired, but like many Patriots fans, he still enjoys watching Brady pile up more wins and NFL records.