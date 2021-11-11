Julian Edelman had a hilarious reaction to Panthers signing Cam Newton

Julian Edelman is experiencing Deja Vu.

The Carolina Panthers reunited with quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, signing him to a $10 million deal. The deal includes $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money plus a $1.5 million roster bonus. It brings Newton back to where he started his NFL career.

With Newton having been a member of the Patriots just a couple of months ago, several former Patriots players had reactions on social media. As a member of the New England Patriots, Edelman caught 21 passes for 315 yards with Newton under center. Newton is going back to Carolina, which made Edelman feel like time is a flat circle.

With the Carolina Panthers ailing at the quarterback position, Newton’s return could be a chance to revitalize his career.

