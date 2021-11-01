Julian Edelman had epic response to Patriots win over Chargers

Retired New England Patriots receiver and Inside the NFL analyst Julian Edelman couldn’t have been more spot on about his former team.

Edelman had a simple two-word tweet to describe the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by a 27-24 margin. The win gave New England their second victory in a row, and put them at an even 4-4 on the season.

An undrafted free agent in 2009, Edelman knows a little bit about clawing his way back to the top. It comes as no surprise that he was rather excited about New England’s victory over the Chargers. The entire team seemed to play, including slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and punt returner Gunner Olszewski, two youngsters Edelman helped develop.

Heating up… — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 31, 2021

New England will face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, November 7. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

