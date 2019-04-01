Julian Edelman had best Twitter reaction to Tom Brady's April Fools' retirement joke originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's first tweet was an April Fools' joke that didn't fool anyone.

The six-time Super Bowl champion tweeted a fake retirement announcement Monday, then followed up by asking everyone if it was a bad joke.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

The reaction to Brady's first ever tweet, as you might imagine, was pretty funny. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had one of the best responses -- you can't go wrong with a GIF of Michael Scott from "The Office."

Here's a sample of some other quality responses from the sports world to Brady's tweet.

Tom, who wins the Final Four? — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) April 1, 2019

Twitter rookie move 😂 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 1, 2019

Patriots fans who weren't aware of the date probably had to double-check the calendar a few times to make sure it was April 1. Brady actually retiring about a week after Rob Gronkowski retired would have been a lot for Patriots fans to handle. Luckily for the Patriots, Brady already has his sights on Super Bowl championship No. 7.

