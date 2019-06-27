Julian Edelman gives rave review of Bill Belichick's legendary work ethic originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In any good business, the best example is set from the person (or people) at the top.

For the New England Patriots, the man who provides the type of work ethic for the whole organization to follow is head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recently joined Bleacher Report's "The Lefkoe Show" and one of the topics discussed was his head coach of nine seasons. One thing that really impresses Edelman about Belichick is his amazing dedication to the game.

It sounds like Belichick was being serious when he yelled "No days off" at the team's Super Bowl LI parade in 2017.

Every NFL coach works hard, but it's easy to see the Patriots often are the most prepared team in the league, and it gives them a tremendous advantage over their opponents. This preparation starts with Belichick's meticulous attention to detail in the week leading up to each game.

