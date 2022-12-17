Julian Edelman gets in savage Matt Ryan zinger, following Colts’ meltdown loss

Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help himself when the opportunity came to get in a Matt Ryan zinger, following the Minnesota Vikings’ historically great comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Edelman knows a thing or two about causing heartache and pain for Ryan, who blew a 25-point lead to the Patriots at Super Bowl LI as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.

After blowing the biggest lead in Super Bowl history, Ryan now gets credited for blowing the biggest regular season lead ever to the Vikings on Saturday.

“How about this game? Matt Ryan is haunted,” said Julian Edelman, while smiling.

“How about this game? Matt Ryan is haunted.” — Julian Edelman says with a smile at @WynnLasVegas on @985TheSportsHub, referencing Colts-Vikings late in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/kBRYmMhFpe — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 17, 2022

Edelman played a big role in the Patriots’ improbable comeback win with five receptions for 87 yards. He even came away with one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history.

No better way to celebrate @Edelman11’s birthday than with his most iconic play. #SBLI (Feb. 5, 2017) pic.twitter.com/xmsnZfcBYj — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) May 22, 2020

Saturday’s game obviously wasn’t all Ryan’s fault, but without question, he was once again on the ugly side of history due to being on the wrong team at the wrong time.

Story continues

List

Patriots vs Raiders 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire