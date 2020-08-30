Julian Edelman gave Gunner Olszewski a surprising piece of advice about making the Patriots

As New England Patriots training camp continues on, one player has been making a very good impression. Gunner Olszewski has been turning heads so far over the course of training camp.

Julian Edelman gave Olszewski a piece of advice as training camp progresses. Olszewski recorded two catches for 34 yards last season. He also proved to be effective returning kicks, totaling 179 return yards. Now, he is watching his stock rise as the Patriots look for additional depth.

You would think that a player like Olszewski would want to follow what Edelman does. After all, the latter has enjoyed a successful career, and has been a key component of the offense . However, the Kent State product does not want Olszewski to follow his lead.

“When I first got here, I wanted to be just like the Patriots greats like Troy Brown or Julian, but I learned quick that everybody moves differently and some stuff works for other people that don’t for other people,” Olszewski told reporters on Sunday. “Some advice that Jules gave me last year, he was like, ‘don’t do what I do. You’ll find your way. You’ll figure out what works for you.’ … Obviously, I see stuff that he does or other guys on our team like Mo Sanu does and I try to take bits and pieces.

“For the most part everybody is different with how they move so it’s just figuring it out for yourself a little bit.”

It will be interesting to see if Olszewski’s stock will continue to rise over the course of training camp. If he follows even a little bit of what Edelman does, he should be okay.

