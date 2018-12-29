Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for three separate unnecessary roughness penalties

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was slapped with the second-biggest fine of the season for a single game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman had a day for the record books last Sunday, but it’s not the way he would have wanted.

After the Patriots’ 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills, Edelman earned three fines stemming from three separate plays that totaled a whopping $63,504, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. That was the second-biggest fine issued by the NFL for a single game this season, and no player before Week 16 had earned three fines for a single game.

Edelman was flagged once during the game for unnecessary roughness on a first-quarter punt when he threw a block after calling a fair catch on a punt. His previous fine this season (also against the Bills) was for nearly the exact same play.

Including a Week 8 $26,739 fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit, Edelman has earned a total of $90,243 in fines this season. Edelman’s base salary is only $1,529,412 this season, which means he’s paid fines on nearly six percent of his salary.

Edelman is having a historically bad season of fines

Edelman’s massive fine isn’t the biggest one of the year only because of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was popped with a $112,000 fine for two helmet-to-helmet hits in Week 6.

However, Burfict appears to be the only other player before Edelman to earn multiple fines in the same game. New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams joined the club this week, as well, for a dirty hit on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his subsequent ejection.

Edelman is also the only player to be fined four times this season by the NFL. The only players to be fined three times all had much smaller totals than Edelman’s Week 16 fine of $63,504: Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan ($50,108), Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid ($40,106), New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata ($39,672) and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ($33,421).

