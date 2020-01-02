Julian Edelman: I feel better than I have in weeks

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has looked short of 100 percent due to knee and shoulder issues that have made him a regular on the team’s injury report.

Edelman hasn’t missed any games, but had just 10 catches over the last three games after averaging nearly seven over the first 13 games of the season. That’s not an ideal development for a New England offense that had a hard enough time generating points when Edelman was producing at a higher level, so Edelman’s message on Thursday morning is an encouraging one for the AFC East champs.

“I feel good, and that’s that,” Edelman said during an appearance on WEEI, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I feel better than I have in the last few weeks, and I feel good enough to go out and compete at a high level.”

Edelman has been a top postseason performer for the Patriots throughout his career and the team could use more of the same from last year’s Super Bowl MVP as they try to mount another run this January.