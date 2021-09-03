Julian Edelman explains why he’s not surprised by Patriots starting Mac Jones

With the New England Patriots naming Mac Jones the starting quarterback, reactions are pouring in. Now working for Inside the NFL, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered his opinion on the move Wednesday.

During a conference call, Edelman indicated that he was not surprised by the move New England made. Jones becomes the first rookie quarterback to start for the New England Patriots since Jacoby Brissett did so back in 2016.

Edelman indicated that Jones’ ceiling is one of the reasons why New England went with the rookie. He also cited command of the offense as another contributing factor. Here’s what Edelman said:

“I think the kid came out and did very well. You could see in his eyes, see in his reads, that he felt very comfortable in the pocket. He was looking at the right areas. He ran the no-huddle well,” Edelman said. “I don’t think he beat (Newton) out, but the ceiling is so high and after spending the 15th overall pick on him, they’re going to go with him. It didn’t surprise me.”

All eyes will be on Jones beginning on September 10, as New England opens up at home against the Miami Dolphins.

